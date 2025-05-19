Supreme Court Enforces Equal Pension for Retired High Court Judges

The Supreme Court has ruled that all retired high court judges should receive equal pension benefits, regardless of their appointment method or length of tenure. This decision aims to uphold the principle of 'one rank, one pension' for a constitutional office.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran, emphasized that any disparity in pension based on whether judges were appointed from the bar or district judiciary is discriminatory and violates Article 14 of the Constitution. The judges also noted that judges in office receive the same salary and benefits, and this equal treatment should extend to pension benefits post-retirement.

The court ruling ensures that retired judges receive equal treatment, with pensions calculated at an annual basic amount of Rs 13.50 lakh, and Rs 15 lakh for retired chief justices. Additional judges will also receive the same pension as permanent high court judges. The decision extends to family pensions and gratuities, deeming any previous denial as arbitrary.

