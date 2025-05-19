Left Menu

Dalit Woman's Ordeal Sparks Outrage Over Police Misconduct

A 39-year-old Dalit woman, R Bindhu, alleged severe police misconduct in a baseless theft case. Detained overnight, mistreated, and threatened in custody, her case spurred outrage, leading to a police officer's suspension. The incident highlights systemic issues and demands immediate governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old Dalit woman, known as R Bindhu, has accused local authorities, including the police and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation against her. Bindhu claims that the police falsely implicated her in a theft case that was later dismissed as unwarranted. The incident reportedly took place at the Peroorkkada police station, where Bindhu suffered overnight detention without food or rest, culminating in an inhumane order to drink toilet water.

The allegations have stirred a hornet's nest, with the opposition Congress strongly condemning the actions of the police and demanding punitive measures. A sub-inspector implicated in the incident has already been suspended, pending an investigation. Bindhu also turned to various governmental bodies, including the Chief Minister's office and the SC/ST Commission, seeking justice. She alleged that P Sasi, the CM's political secretary, brushed aside her complaint and encouraged her to pursue court procedures instead.

The controversy has stirred responses from various quarters, including the CPI(M), whose state secretary assured strong action against any misconduct. Human rights groups are also getting involved, with the State Human Rights Commission launching an independent probe into the distressing allegations. As public outcry grows, Bindhu's ordeal underscores critical systemic flaws in law enforcement practices concerning marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

