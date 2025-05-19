India Launches 70th IAS Civil List as E-Book with AI Plans and Eco-Friendly Push

In a landmark move reinforcing India’s commitment to digital governance and administrative transparency, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh officially launched the electronic version of the Civil List 2025. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), marks the 70th edition of the prestigious Civil List and the fifth year in which it is being published exclusively in a digital format.

The e-Civil List 2025 serves as a comprehensive and dynamic digital compendium of all serving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across the country. This digital transformation is not only aligned with the Government of India’s Digital India Mission, but also echoes broader themes of transparency, environmental responsibility, and the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public administration.

A Digitally Empowered Resource for Governance

Published by the DoPT, the e-book includes updated data as of January 1, 2025, and offers an exhaustive array of details about IAS officers, such as:

Name

Batch and Cadre

Present Posting

Pay Level

Educational Qualifications

Date of Superannuation

For the first time, photographs of officers have also been included, lending a more personalized and humanized element to the otherwise data-heavy directory.

In addition to officer-level details, the list features:

Cadre-wise strength

Forecast of retirements over the next five years

Historic appointment data starting from 1969

With a total authorized IAS cadre strength of 6,877 officers and 5,577 currently in active service spread across 25 state cadres, this resource serves as a vital tool for policymakers, administrators, and the general public alike.

AI-Driven Enhancements in the Pipeline

During the launch event, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for continual innovation within governance systems. Notably, he proposed integrating AI-based search functionalities into future editions of the e-Civil List. Such features would potentially allow:

Domain-specific officer search

Identification of officers for mission mode projects

Smart tagging for special assignments

While these AI-powered features would provide deeper insight and assist with targeted governance strategies, the Minister stressed that access must remain secure and regulated to protect sensitive personnel information.

Designed for Accessibility and Usability

The Civil List 2025 is offered as a searchable PDF e-book with embedded hyperlinks that allow quick navigation. The user-centric design ensures that both laypersons and professionals can easily access relevant data with minimal effort. Dr. Singh highlighted this shift as part of a broader move towards citizen-centric services, asserting that open access to governance data builds trust and accountability.

A Step Towards Eco-Friendly Administration

One of the most significant outcomes of digitizing the Civil List is its environmental impact. The discontinuation of hard copy printing contributes to sustainable governance by:

Reducing paper consumption

Cutting down on distribution logistics and carbon emissions

Saving government expenditure

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated the DoPT team, led by Secretary Ms. Rachna Shah, for their visionary efforts and successful execution of the project. He reiterated that digital transformations such as this reflect the government’s broader ethos of modernization and environmental stewardship.

Distinguished Attendees Applaud the Initiative

The launch event, held in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of several senior dignitaries from India’s administrative and governance landscape, including:

Mr. S.N. Tripathi , Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA)

Mr. Sriram Taranikanti, IAS , Director and Chairperson, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)

Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT

Their presence underscored the significance of the digital Civil List as a cornerstone of administrative transparency and efficiency.

Public Access Now Live

The Civil List 2025 is now available for public access and download on the official DoPT website at: 🔗 https://dopt.gov.in

This marks another progressive stride in India’s journey toward open data, eco-responsibility, and digital governance excellence.