SA Reassures Public on Safe, Structured Exit from DRC Peacekeeping Mission

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reaffirmed that the withdrawal of its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), is progressing in a structured and well-coordinated manner. This assurance follows media reports alleging that South African soldiers had been left stranded in Goma due to logistical delays.

According to a statement released by the SANDF on Sunday, the withdrawal operation remains firmly under the strategic management of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The military dismissed claims of stranded soldiers, emphasizing that no personnel have been left unsupported.

“All SANDF members deployed as part of this mission are safe, adequately supplied for and continue to receive their daily meals and essentials. No member is stranded or without support,” the SANDF clarified.

The statement served as a rebuttal to an article published by City Press on Sunday, 18 May 2025, which alleged logistical chaos and the failure of transport arrangements. The SANDF expressed disappointment that the article was released without seeking their input, especially given the operational sensitivity of the troop withdrawal.

“It is unfortunate that the City Press article was published without soliciting comment from the SANDF, despite the significance and sensitivity of the matter,” the statement noted.

The SANDF called for responsible journalism and appealed to both the media and the public for patience and discernment during the delicate withdrawal phase. The organization warned that misinformation could spark unnecessary alarm and potentially compromise operational integrity.

Commitment to Transparency and Continued Support

The SANDF reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency throughout the drawdown process and stated that regular updates would be provided to keep the public informed.

This assurance comes as the broader SADC-led peacekeeping mission enters its final stages in the eastern region of the DRC, where troops have been assisting in efforts to stabilize a region long plagued by conflict involving armed militias and insurgent activities.

Earlier this month, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga described the withdrawal as a significant milestone in South Africa’s peacekeeping efforts on the continent. Speaking at a media briefing, she emphasized that the process was carefully designed to ensure the safety of all military personnel and the efficient return of military assets.

“This withdrawal is a structured process designed to ensure the safe return of both our troops and equipment. All our logistical support will continue during this phase,” Motshekga affirmed.

Background: SANDF’s Role in the DRC

South Africa’s involvement in the DRC under the SAMIDRC was part of a broader regional intervention to support the Congolese government in restoring peace in the volatile eastern provinces. South African troops have been deployed in coordination with other SADC member states since late 2023, following escalated clashes in North Kivu and surrounding areas.

During their deployment, SANDF members were tasked with stabilizing conflict zones, supporting humanitarian efforts, and backing the Congolese armed forces against rebel groups, including the notorious M23 movement.

The mission, although met with operational challenges, has been credited with achieving key security objectives, enabling local authorities to reclaim territory and assist displaced civilians. The drawdown reflects both a shift in the regional security approach and an acknowledgment of improving conditions on the ground.

Looking Ahead: Regional Cooperation Remains Vital

While the withdrawal marks the end of this particular deployment, South Africa has reiterated its ongoing commitment to regional stability and multilateral cooperation. The SANDF remains an integral part of Africa’s peace and security framework and continues to support initiatives under the African Union and SADC.

The Defence Ministry has assured citizens that every effort is being made to ensure the safe, dignified return of all deployed troops and that all assets are being accounted for as part of the demobilization process.

As South African soldiers prepare to return home, the country honors their service and the contributions they made to peacebuilding efforts far from home. The SANDF’s transparency and coordinated efforts serve as a reminder of the professionalism and discipline expected in international military engagements.