Tragic Video Call Leads to Poisoning Incident Amid Caste Conflict

A tragic incident unfolded in Barki Bauli village, where a young woman lost her life after allegedly consuming poison during a video call. Her neighbor, aged 24, was also adversely affected and is currently receiving medical care.

The local Station House Officer, Awadhesh Kumar Awasthi, confirmed the registration of a case against the man based on allegations from the deceased woman's mother. She claimed her daughter faced sexual exploitation and coercion.

The couple was reportedly in a relationship opposed by their families due to caste differences, which escalated as the woman was to be engaged to another man. Authorities are proceeding with an investigation into these grave accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)