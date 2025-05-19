Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal for Temporary Refuge: India Not a 'Dharamshala' for Global Refugees

The Supreme Court has reiterated India's stance against becoming a refuge for foreign nationals. In a case involving a former Sri Lankan LTTE member fearing persecution at home, the court emphasized that the right to settle in India is reserved for its citizens, not foreign refugees.

Updated: 19-05-2025 19:00 IST
In a pivotal ruling, the Supreme Court underscored its position against India serving as sanctuary for international refugees, including a former Sri Lankan LTTE member facing peril at home. The petitioner, having completed his sentence in India under the UAPA, was denied further residency.

Rejecting the plea, the bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and K Vinod Chandran, emphasized that only Indian citizens enjoy settlement rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. The decision reflected increasing apprehensions over illegal immigration amid a burgeoning populace of 140 crore.

Concerns over Rohingya refugees were similarly addressed, with the court highlighting adherence to the Foreigners' Act over UNHCR documentation. The issue of global refugees in India remains contentious, balancing humanitarian obligations against national provisions.

