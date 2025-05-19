Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIRs Against Sudhir Sharma in Vyapam Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday nullified four FIRs against Sudhir Sharma, the ex-chairman of CRISP in connection with the Vyapam scandal. This decision serves as a significant turn in a case rooted in alleged admissions and recruitment irregularities during previous BJP-led state governments.

Sudhir Sharma had previously been implicated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for supposed abnormalities in several recruitment examinations, including those for Sub Inspectors and Police Constables between 2011 and 2013. However, no evidence of any financial transactions or benefits involving Sharma was discovered.

Advocate Kapil Sharma, representing Sudhir Sharma, underscored the absence of financial misconduct, prompting the High Court division bench, led by Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, to cancel the FIRs. The detailed order is anticipated, signaling potential relief for Sharma as inquiries into the Vyapam scandal continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)