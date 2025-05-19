Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIRs Against Sudhir Sharma in Vyapam Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed four FIRs against Sudhir Sharma, linked to the Vyapam scam, due to lack of evidence. The charges involved irregularities in recruitment examinations. No financial transactions or benefits were found involving Sharma, leading the court to cancel the FIRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIRs Against Sudhir Sharma in Vyapam Case
Sudhir Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday nullified four FIRs against Sudhir Sharma, the ex-chairman of CRISP in connection with the Vyapam scandal. This decision serves as a significant turn in a case rooted in alleged admissions and recruitment irregularities during previous BJP-led state governments.

Sudhir Sharma had previously been implicated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for supposed abnormalities in several recruitment examinations, including those for Sub Inspectors and Police Constables between 2011 and 2013. However, no evidence of any financial transactions or benefits involving Sharma was discovered.

Advocate Kapil Sharma, representing Sudhir Sharma, underscored the absence of financial misconduct, prompting the High Court division bench, led by Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, to cancel the FIRs. The detailed order is anticipated, signaling potential relief for Sharma as inquiries into the Vyapam scandal continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025