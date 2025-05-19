ICJ Rules in Favor of Equatorial Guinea in Gulf Island Dispute
The International Court of Justice has granted Equatorial Guinea legal rights to small islands in the Gulf of Guinea, resolving a long-standing territorial dispute with Gabon. The decision, based on a 1900 convention, concludes decades of contention over potentially resource-rich waters.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled in favor of Equatorial Guinea regarding territorial claims in the Gulf of Guinea. This decision concludes a prolonged dispute with Gabon.
The ICJ's final and binding ruling honors Equatorial Guinea's claim to a series of small islands, potentially rich in oil, during a decision announced on Monday.
Central to the decision was a 1900 convention that divided French and Spanish colonial assets in West Africa, which the World Court determined should be recognized.
