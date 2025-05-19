Left Menu

ICJ Rules in Favor of Equatorial Guinea in Gulf Island Dispute

The International Court of Justice has granted Equatorial Guinea legal rights to small islands in the Gulf of Guinea, resolving a long-standing territorial dispute with Gabon. The decision, based on a 1900 convention, concludes decades of contention over potentially resource-rich waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:51 IST
ICJ Rules in Favor of Equatorial Guinea in Gulf Island Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled in favor of Equatorial Guinea regarding territorial claims in the Gulf of Guinea. This decision concludes a prolonged dispute with Gabon.

The ICJ's final and binding ruling honors Equatorial Guinea's claim to a series of small islands, potentially rich in oil, during a decision announced on Monday.

Central to the decision was a 1900 convention that divided French and Spanish colonial assets in West Africa, which the World Court determined should be recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025