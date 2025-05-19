Minister's 'Crass' Remarks Spark National Outrage: Supreme Court Intervenes

The Supreme Court reprimanded Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Monday over his derogatory remarks concerning Col Sofiya Qureshi, which the court found deeply disrespectful. A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh found Shah's apology inadequate and formed a special investigation team to delve into the lodged FIR.

The court remarked on the importance of accountability, especially from public figures, towards the nation's armed forces. It expressed the entire nation's disappointment over Shah's remarks and denied further attempts to politicize the case.

The three-member SIT will include officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, to report on progress by May 28, confirming that the minister, a seasoned politician, is expected to cooperate fully, with arrest stay conditional upon this compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)