Supreme Court Extends Stay for Women Army Officers Challenging Permanent Commission Denial

The Supreme Court has clarified its interim order, extending protection for Short Service Commission women Army officers challenging the denial of permanent commission. This applies to all officers with cases pending in courts or tribunals. The case hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2025, with no adjournments allowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim protection for Short Service Commission women Army officers challenging their denial of permanent commissions. This move applies to all officers who have taken their cases to different judicial forums, including the apex court and military tribunals.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asserted that the protection, previously limited to 69 officers, will now cover all individuals with pending cases. The court emphasized an expedited hearing with no adjournments allowed on the designated date, August 6, 2025.

The decision follows earlier rulings aimed at bolstering the morale of women officers amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions, underscoring the judiciary's role in addressing gender-based barriers within the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

