Mumbai Court Grants Bail: The Tale of a Duped Account Holder

A Mumbai court granted bail to Junaid Shaikh, accused in an online fraud case. The court noted Shaikh appeared 'foolish' but not complicit, as his account was used by an absconding fraudster. Shaikh claimed innocence, arguing he was misled into opening an account, which was then exploited unlawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:51 IST
Mumbai Court Grants Bail: The Tale of a Duped Account Holder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has granted bail to Junaid Shaikh, a 56-year-old implicated in an online fraud investigation, asserting that he appeared to be a victim rather than a perpetrator. The court described Shaikh as a 'foolish person' whose bank account was exploited by an absconding fraudster.

The case involves Rs 8 lakh, initially withdrawn from an individual's account with the promise of hefty online trading gains by the fugitive accused. Of this amount, Rs 3 lakh was channeled into Shaikh's account, who was charged under information technology and forgery statutes.

Shaikh insisted on his innocence, claiming he was lured by the absconding accused to open a bank account for minimal compensation. The court, after reviewing the evidence, decided his continued detention was unnecessary as he neither had the intent nor role in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

