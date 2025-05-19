US Tightens Grip on Illegal Immigration Linked to Indian Travel Agencies

The United States announced new visa restrictions targeting owners and executives of Indian travel agencies accused of facilitating illegal immigration. The move underscores US efforts to combat human smuggling and enforce immigration laws.

A statement from the State Department highlighted the ongoing activities of 'Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service' in identifying key individuals involved in these operations at Indian embassies and consulates. The visa limitations serve as a strategy to dismantle alien smuggling networks and reinforce the nation's immigration policies.

Details about the affected travel agencies were not disclosed due to confidentiality surrounding visa records, according to an official from the US embassy in New Delhi. The Department reaffirmed its commitment to applying this policy globally, including to those eligible for the Visa Waiver Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)