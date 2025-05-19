Left Menu

US Tightens Grip on Illegal Immigration Linked to Indian Travel Agencies

The US is imposing visa restrictions on owners and executives of Indian travel agencies for facilitating illegal immigration. The State Department aims to dismantle smuggling networks and uphold immigration laws. Confidentiality limits the disclosure of specific agencies under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced new visa restrictions targeting owners and executives of Indian travel agencies accused of facilitating illegal immigration. The move underscores US efforts to combat human smuggling and enforce immigration laws.

A statement from the State Department highlighted the ongoing activities of 'Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service' in identifying key individuals involved in these operations at Indian embassies and consulates. The visa limitations serve as a strategy to dismantle alien smuggling networks and reinforce the nation's immigration policies.

Details about the affected travel agencies were not disclosed due to confidentiality surrounding visa records, according to an official from the US embassy in New Delhi. The Department reaffirmed its commitment to applying this policy globally, including to those eligible for the Visa Waiver Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

