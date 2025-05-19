Odisha Ramps Up Efforts to Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Odisha government has initiated a crackdown to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing within its borders. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that district collectors and coastal security agencies have been directed to assist in this effort, backed by a newly formed Special Task Force (STF).

The STF has intensified patrols, especially along Odisha's 500 km coastline, to counter any possible influx through sea routes. Coordination between districts is crucial as Odisha shares a boundary with West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh. Additionally, local police will gather data on undocumented residents, aiming for their deportation.

At a recent meeting of police officers in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, measures were discussed to investigate the entry and activities of these settlers. Already, several arrests have been made, indicating the government's commitment to enforcing lawful residency and reducing illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)