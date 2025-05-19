Uganda Parliament Begins Scrutiny of Bill to Reform Political Party Funding

Parliament has officially commenced detailed scrutiny of the Political Parties and Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a significant legislative proposal aimed at reshaping Uganda’s political party financing framework. The Bill was introduced by Hon. Faith Nakut, the Woman Member of Parliament for Napak District, during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. The session was presided over by Speaker Anita Among.

The move follows Hon. Nakut’s successful motion under Rules 127 and 128 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, which she presented on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. In her motion, she sought leave to introduce a Private Member’s Bill seeking to amend the Political Parties and Organizations Act, Cap. 178, to address longstanding gaps in party funding and democratic governance.

Bill Aims to Institutionalize Dialogue and Inclusiveness

Central to the Bill is the proposal to formally recognize two key organs under the National Consultative Forum (NCF)—namely, the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) and a new Forum for Non-Represented Political Parties and Organizations. According to Hon. Nakut, these organs are essential in creating a structured environment for inclusive political engagement and enhancing Uganda’s democratic framework.

IPOD, a platform previously operating on an informal basis, will be legally defined and assigned clear functions under the amended Act. These include:

Promoting inter-party dialogue to strengthen democratic governance,

Facilitating communication among political parties represented in Parliament,

Advising government on policy matters and fostering a democratic political culture,

Providing a neutral space for interaction among parties with differing political ideologies.

This formalization seeks to give IPOD a robust legal mandate, ensuring it operates beyond mere political goodwill and becomes a pillar of democratic practice in Uganda.

Funding Criteria to Shift Toward Democratic Values

A key objective of the proposed legislation is to amend the criteria under which political parties receive public funding. At present, under Section 14 of the existing law, only political parties with parliamentary representation are eligible for government funding. However, Hon. Nakut highlighted a critical loophole: the current law does not require these parties to demonstrate a commitment to democratic principles such as tolerance, peaceful dialogue, and political pluralism.

“The law should not merely be about who has seats in Parliament. It should ensure that those receiving public resources are committed to the values that strengthen our democracy,” Hon. Nakut asserted during the plenary.

The Bill proposes a significant shift—restricting public funding and access to government-provided resources to only those political parties and organizations that are registered members of the National Consultative Forum. Furthermore, only those who choose to affiliate themselves with IPOD would qualify for such support.

This provision is intended to promote transparency and accountability, while also leveling the playing field for smaller or emerging parties that may not yet have parliamentary seats but are engaged in constructive democratic practices through the NCF.

Support and Next Steps

Speaker Anita Among, after acknowledging the importance of the proposed changes, referred the Bill to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for further examination and stakeholder engagement. The Committee is expected to review the text thoroughly and consult with various political players, civil society organizations, and constitutional experts.

Parliamentarians from various parties expressed interest in the Bill’s proposals, with many calling for broader reforms that could enhance the role of political institutions in national development and democratic consolidation.

A Milestone in Uganda’s Democratic Evolution

If enacted, the Political Parties and Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2025, could mark a milestone in the evolution of Uganda’s multiparty political system. It reflects growing efforts to institutionalize mechanisms that support equitable participation, responsible leadership, and constructive dialogue among political entities.

The upcoming committee deliberations and subsequent readings in Parliament will determine the Bill’s fate, but it already signals a progressive step toward more accountable and inclusive governance.