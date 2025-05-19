Left Menu

Finance Commission to Address Uttarakhand's Economic and Environmental Needs

Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, indicated that the commission will submit its report by October 31. During a meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Panagariya praised Uttarakhand's development efforts and discussed issues like environmental federalism and challenges faced by hill-states. CM Dhami highlighted financial challenges and needs while advocating for compensations and special grants to aid Uttarakhand's economic and environmental efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:50 IST
Finance Commission to Address Uttarakhand's Economic and Environmental Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, confirmed that the commission's report will be submitted to the central government by October 31.

In a meeting with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Panagariya commended the state's rapid development progress and stressed the importance of addressing geographical challenges encountered by hill states. Chief Minister Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's fiscal and environmental demands while advocating for enhanced compensations for forest conservation and calls for special grants to aid the state's economic resilience.

Additionally, a delegation from the State Congress, led by Vice-President Suryakant Dhasmana, urged Dr. Panagariya to consider a green bonus and economic package acknowledging Uttarakhand's environmental contributions and unique geographical conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025