Finance Commission to Address Uttarakhand's Economic and Environmental Needs

Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, confirmed that the commission's report will be submitted to the central government by October 31.

In a meeting with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Panagariya commended the state's rapid development progress and stressed the importance of addressing geographical challenges encountered by hill states. Chief Minister Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's fiscal and environmental demands while advocating for enhanced compensations for forest conservation and calls for special grants to aid the state's economic resilience.

Additionally, a delegation from the State Congress, led by Vice-President Suryakant Dhasmana, urged Dr. Panagariya to consider a green bonus and economic package acknowledging Uttarakhand's environmental contributions and unique geographical conditions.

