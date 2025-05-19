Finance Commission to Address Uttarakhand's Economic and Environmental Needs
Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, indicated that the commission will submit its report by October 31. During a meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Panagariya praised Uttarakhand's development efforts and discussed issues like environmental federalism and challenges faced by hill-states. CM Dhami highlighted financial challenges and needs while advocating for compensations and special grants to aid Uttarakhand's economic and environmental efforts.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, confirmed that the commission's report will be submitted to the central government by October 31.
In a meeting with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Panagariya commended the state's rapid development progress and stressed the importance of addressing geographical challenges encountered by hill states. Chief Minister Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's fiscal and environmental demands while advocating for enhanced compensations for forest conservation and calls for special grants to aid the state's economic resilience.
Additionally, a delegation from the State Congress, led by Vice-President Suryakant Dhasmana, urged Dr. Panagariya to consider a green bonus and economic package acknowledging Uttarakhand's environmental contributions and unique geographical conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)