Settlement Reached in Ashli Babbitt Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The Trump administration has agreed to pay nearly USD 5 million to Ashli Babbitt's family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit following her shooting at the Capitol riot. Although the terms are not public, the lawsuit accused the officer of failing to de-escalate, leading to her death.

In a significant development, the Trump administration has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot, agreeing to pay just under USD 5 million. The settlement, confirmed by a source to The Associated Press, closes a USD 30 million lawsuit filed by Babbitt's family.

The tragic incident occurred on January 6, 2021, when a Capitol police officer shot Babbitt as she attempted to pass through a barricaded door. Although the officer was exonerated by both the U.S Attorney's office and the Capitol Police, a wrongful death lawsuit pointed to a failure in de-escalating the situation.

The settlement details remain confidential, with representatives for both Babbitt's estate and the Justice Department withholding comment. This case highlights the tumultuous aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot, in which many individuals faced charges amid widespread violence.

