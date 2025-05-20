In a firm statement from Taipei, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te reiterated his commitment to peace amidst rising tensions with China. Completing his first year in office, Lai stressed the necessity of bolstering national defense to deter potential conflict with the mainland.

Despite multiple attempts to initiate dialogue, China has repeatedly rebuffed Lai, labeling him a 'separatist.' The controversy intensifies as Taiwan remains firm in its stance that its future should be determined by its people, not Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Recent military maneuvers, such as China's 'Strait Thunder-2025A' drills, only fuel the tense atmosphere. Taiwan's defense ministry continues to monitor ongoing Chinese military activities, reporting several sightings near the island, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic engagement.

