Global Leaders Converge for Dialogue at World Economic Forum

Thousands of global leaders will gather at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, including key political figures like US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Discussions will center on global geopolitical and economic challenges, with a strong emphasis on fostering dialogue in a fragmented world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, set in the picturesque town of Davos, Switzerland, is poised to gather more than 3,000 leaders from various sectors, including politics, business, and academia. US President Donald Trump will be a focal point, accompanied by his extensive delegation, reflecting the significance of the event in tackling pressing global issues.

Under the theme of 'a spirit of dialogue', the forum will see representation from G-7 countries and large delegations from China and Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan will showcase its cultural heritage with a 'Sufi Night'. The meeting will address critical geopolitical issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Gaza, and Latin America.

Numerous high-profile attendees, such as the President of Ukraine, WEF President Borge Brende, and various global leaders, will engage in discussions. This historic assembly aims to navigate the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape through dialogue, fostering collaboration amid uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

