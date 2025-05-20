Alex Skinner Takes the Helm at Quotable Value from June 1

Alex Skinner has been officially appointed as the new Chair of Quotable Value (QV), New Zealand’s leading provider of property and rating valuation services, effective 1 June. The announcement was made by State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown, who underscored Mr. Skinner’s deep-rooted expertise and strong history of leadership as critical assets for the organisation’s future.

A Proven Track Record in Governance and Finance

Mr. Skinner has been an integral member of the QV Board since 2019, where he has consistently demonstrated sound judgment, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of both the public and private sectors. A Chartered Accountant by profession and a former partner at global professional services firm KPMG, he brings decades of experience in financial management, risk assessment, and governance.

Throughout his career, Mr. Skinner has been known for a calm, analytical approach to leadership, with a sharp eye for operational efficiencies and financial resilience. At QV, he has applied these qualities in his role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2020—a role in which he led the successful transition of the company’s financial functions from outsourcing to an internal model. This change not only streamlined operations but also strengthened accountability and transparency across the board.

Minister Brown Affirms Confidence in Appointment

“Alex Skinner has been a valued member of the QV Board since 2019, contributing significant governance expertise built on his extensive experience as a Chair,” said Minister Simeon Brown. “During his tenure, Mr. Skinner has delivered strong leadership, particularly as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. His accomplishments include driving improvements in financial reporting and ensuring strong accountability throughout the organisation.”

Minister Brown emphasized that Skinner’s appointment aligns with the government’s commitment to strong, effective governance across state-owned enterprises. “Mr. Skinner’s expertise and commitment will provide continuity and stability for QV’s governance and its relationships with management, councils, and other external stakeholders.”

Quotable Value’s Strategic Path Forward

As QV continues to serve a wide spectrum of clients—from local councils to government agencies and private businesses—Mr. Skinner’s leadership is expected to help steer the company through an evolving property landscape. With challenges such as fluctuating housing markets, increased demand for digital valuation tools, and the growing importance of sustainability in property development, strong governance will be key to QV's adaptability and long-term impact.

Mr. Skinner will take over the role at a critical juncture, with the organisation looking to build on its digital capabilities and expand its data-driven services. His strategic insight and familiarity with QV’s operational framework make him uniquely suited to guide the organisation through its next phase of growth.

A Continuity of Leadership and Vision

The appointment signals a continuation of QV’s strategic priorities rather than a major departure, ensuring consistency in leadership and ongoing alignment with the company’s mission. As a familiar face to both staff and stakeholders, Mr. Skinner’s elevation to Chair is expected to inspire confidence and build further trust among QV’s clients and partners.

His leadership will also be pivotal in maintaining strong relationships with external bodies such as local councils and central government agencies, which rely on QV’s services for accurate property assessments and informed decision-making.

Alex Skinner’s appointment as Chair of Quotable Value marks a pivotal moment in the company’s governance and strategic evolution. With his proven track record in financial oversight, organisational leadership, and public-sector collaboration, Mr. Skinner is well positioned to steer QV into a robust and resilient future.