NZ Infrastructure Pipeline Hits $206.9B, Fueling Economic Growth

New Zealand's infrastructure landscape continues to expand with promising momentum as the March 2025 quarterly update from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission reveals that the National Infrastructure Pipeline has reached a total estimated value of $206.9 billion. This marks an increase of nearly $3 billion since the December 2024 quarter, underlining steady progress in the country’s infrastructure investment strategy.

According to Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop, the growth reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s economic foundation and preparing for long-term needs in sectors like transport, water management, education, and more.

“A strong pipeline of infrastructure projects means a growing economy with more jobs and more opportunities for Kiwis,” said Minister Bishop.

Confirmed Funding Rises, Confidence Grows

The March update also highlighted a significant rise in the value of infrastructure projects that have confirmed funding sources. These now total $111.6 billion, a jump of $3.7 billion from the previous quarter. This level of fiscal certainty provides critical assurance to infrastructure stakeholders and supports informed decision-making across both the public and private sectors.

In 2025, projected spending across all infrastructure sectors is expected to reach $16.6 billion, representing nearly 4% of New Zealand’s GDP. This is a notable rise from the December forecast of 3.6%, reinforcing infrastructure’s central role in national economic growth.

Short-Term Execution, Long-Term Vision

Approximately 75% of the projected spending from funded initiatives is anticipated to occur within the next five and a half years, offering predictability for planners, contractors, and suppliers. This mid-term visibility is instrumental in helping the construction sector optimize workforce allocation, maintain continuity of projects, and invest in essential equipment and systems.

The Commission is actively collaborating with infrastructure providers to improve the transparency, consistency, and accuracy of project data. Each successive quarter sees an improvement in the quality of submissions, which in turn enhances the utility of the Pipeline as a planning and forecasting tool.

Expanding Participation Across Sectors

Minister Bishop also acknowledged the growing number of contributors to the Pipeline. As of the March update, 114 organizations are now participating, including agencies from central government, local government, and the private sector. A total of 64 councils are among these contributors.

However, the Minister urged the remaining 14 councils yet to submit data to do so promptly. Their participation is crucial for achieving a fully representative national overview of infrastructure activity.

“This stronger and more transparent pipeline will help New Zealand’s infrastructure construction sector plan ahead for major upcoming projects, ensuring they can hire and retain key staff in the right locations,” Bishop emphasized.

Pipeline Scope and Upcoming Milestones

The Pipeline now includes data on more than 8,100 infrastructure projects, offering insights into initiatives that are currently underway or in the planning stages. The value of these projects evolves over time as completions occur, new plans are finalized, and providers update their inputs.

The March 2025 update is especially important as it was the final opportunity for data submissions to influence the draft National Infrastructure Plan, which is scheduled for release in June for public consultation. Subsequent quarterly updates in June and September will feed into the final version of the Plan, expected to be published in December 2025.

Minister Bishop closed his remarks with a call to action for non-participating councils and infrastructure stakeholders, urging them to collaborate with the Commission to ensure their investment activities are reflected in this national planning resource.