Supreme Court's New Mandate: Three Years Practice Needed for Judicial Exams

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that fresh law graduates will no longer be eligible to appear for judicial services exams without at least three years of legal practice. This ruling is expected to impact aspiring judicial candidates significantly.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized the necessity of courtroom exposure for budding judges. Chief Justice Gavai stated that appointing fresh graduates had led to significant issues, as noted by several high courts. He further stressed that practical courtroom experience is crucial for maintaining judicial efficiency and competence.

The bench mandated that candidates must have a minimum of three years of legal experience to apply for entry-level civil judge positions. This judgement arose from a plea by the All India Judges Association, highlighting the practical challenges that have surfaced due to directly enlisting inexperienced graduates in judiciary roles. The full detailed judgement is still awaited.

