Left Menu

Supreme Court's New Mandate: Three Years Practice Needed for Judicial Exams

The Supreme Court ruled that fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services examinations without a minimum of three years of legal practice. This decision aims to ensure judicial efficiency and competence, addressing challenges faced due to the direct appointment of inexperienced graduates, as reported by various high courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:29 IST
Supreme Court's New Mandate: Three Years Practice Needed for Judicial Exams
Supreme Court Orders Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that fresh law graduates will no longer be eligible to appear for judicial services exams without at least three years of legal practice. This ruling is expected to impact aspiring judicial candidates significantly.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized the necessity of courtroom exposure for budding judges. Chief Justice Gavai stated that appointing fresh graduates had led to significant issues, as noted by several high courts. He further stressed that practical courtroom experience is crucial for maintaining judicial efficiency and competence.

The bench mandated that candidates must have a minimum of three years of legal experience to apply for entry-level civil judge positions. This judgement arose from a plea by the All India Judges Association, highlighting the practical challenges that have surfaced due to directly enlisting inexperienced graduates in judiciary roles. The full detailed judgement is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025