Arrests Made in Jharkhand: Five Accused in Alleged Rape Case

Five individuals, including one minor, were apprehended for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Dumka district. The girl reported the incident, which occurred on May 16, to police the next day. All accused have been arrested, and the girl underwent a medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The arrests were made on Monday evening, and the accused are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place on May 16 under the jurisdiction of Mufassil Police Station. According to the victim, she was attending a relative's marriage function when an armed man abducted her to a deserted area where she was assaulted by him and four others.

Following the victim's complaint on May 17, authorities quickly set up a team that successfully apprehended the accused. Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar confirmed the arrests and noted that the victim has undergone a medical examination for further evidence.

