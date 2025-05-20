Arrests Made in Jharkhand: Five Accused in Alleged Rape Case

In a significant development in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The arrests were made on Monday evening, and the accused are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place on May 16 under the jurisdiction of Mufassil Police Station. According to the victim, she was attending a relative's marriage function when an armed man abducted her to a deserted area where she was assaulted by him and four others.

Following the victim's complaint on May 17, authorities quickly set up a team that successfully apprehended the accused. Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar confirmed the arrests and noted that the victim has undergone a medical examination for further evidence.

