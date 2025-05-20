Xi Jinping's Call for Strengthened Water Allocation in Henan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for reinforced water allocation measures to ensure a stable supply for urban and rural populations as well as agricultural irrigation. The directive, delivered during his recent visit to Henan province, aims at tackling water resource challenges faced by the region.

The Xinhua news agency reported that Xi stressed the need for relevant government departments to work closely to meet the expanding water demands efficiently. His visit underscores the critical role of unified efforts in managing and distributing water resources across the province.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to address water security, reflecting the growing pressures on resources amidst increasing urbanization and agricultural needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)