Arrests Made in Dumka District Rape Case

Five individuals, including a minor, have been arrested in Dumka, Jharkhand, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The arrests followed a complaint by the victim, who claimed she was assaulted by a group of men at a marriage function. Authorities are set to present the accused in court.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:42 IST
Dumka district in Jharkhand has seen the arrest of five individuals, including a minor, in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, according to police sources on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday, and officials have confirmed that the accused will be brought before the court on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred on May 16 under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil Police Station.

In her complaint filed on May 17, the victim stated she was coerced into a deserted area during a marriage function by one of the accused. Subsequently, she alleges she was raped by him and his four associates. The police added that they conducted a medical examination on the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

