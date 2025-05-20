Left Menu

Massive Fines Shake Immigrant Community: A $1.8 Million Reality Check

Immigrants in the U.S. are reeling from fines up to $1.8 million, issued under Trump's policy targeting those with final deportation orders. Lawyers report cases of immigrants unaware of their deportation status facing crippling financial penalties. The policy's impact stokes fear and concern within the immigrant community.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:47 IST
Wendy Ortiz was taken aback by the hefty fine of $1.8 million imposed by U.S. immigration authorities for residing in the country illegally. Surviving on modest earnings from her job in Pennsylvania, Ortiz, along with several others, now faces financial uncertainty under this stringent immigration policy.

The fine is part of former President Trump's broader strategy to enforce self-deportation among immigrants with final deportation orders, a plan that started imposing fines ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. Over 4,500 individuals have already been targeted, according to a senior Trump official who remained anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Immigration lawyers are bewildered by the scale of the fines, considered by many as draconian and unfair, especially for those unaware of their deportation status or those facing dire personal circumstances. The policy has heightened concerns regarding its execution and the future of immigrants like Ortiz, who are simply trying to survive and protect their families.

