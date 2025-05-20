Massive Fines Shake Immigrant Community: A $1.8 Million Reality Check

Wendy Ortiz was taken aback by the hefty fine of $1.8 million imposed by U.S. immigration authorities for residing in the country illegally. Surviving on modest earnings from her job in Pennsylvania, Ortiz, along with several others, now faces financial uncertainty under this stringent immigration policy.

The fine is part of former President Trump's broader strategy to enforce self-deportation among immigrants with final deportation orders, a plan that started imposing fines ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. Over 4,500 individuals have already been targeted, according to a senior Trump official who remained anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Immigration lawyers are bewildered by the scale of the fines, considered by many as draconian and unfair, especially for those unaware of their deportation status or those facing dire personal circumstances. The policy has heightened concerns regarding its execution and the future of immigrants like Ortiz, who are simply trying to survive and protect their families.

