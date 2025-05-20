Left Menu

Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka's Tenure Extended

Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka received a one-year tenure extension, effective until June 2026. The extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Deka, an IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre from the 1988 batch, continues to lead the Intelligence Bureau.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:58 IST
The Intelligence Bureau's top official, Tapan Kumar Deka, has been granted a one-year extension of his tenure, as detailed in an official order by the Personnel Ministry released on Tuesday.

Deka, belonging to the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service and affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will continue in his role as the Intelligence Bureau Director.

The decision to prolong Deka's leadership was sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, extending his service until June 2026, beyond the previous end date of June 30, 2025, according to the ministry's directive.

