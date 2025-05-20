Left Menu

The Capture of 'Doctor Death': A Fugitive's End

Devender Sharma, infamously known as 'Doctor Death', was arrested after absconding while on parole. A serial killer with a notorious history, he had evaded authorities for months by disguising himself as a priest in Rajasthan. Sharma was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for several murder cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have captured the notorious serial killer known as 'Doctor Death' after he jumped parole last year, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The arrest took place at an ashram in Rajasthan's Dausa, where the suspect, Devender Sharma, had been living under a false identity as a priest. Sharma, a 67-year-old former Ayurvedic practitioner, gained notoriety for multiple murders and dumping victims' bodies in crocodile-infested waters.

Sharma, who holds a BAMS degree, was already serving life sentences in various cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana, with a Gurgaon court even sentencing him to death. This is not his first escape attempt; he also absconded during a previous parole in 2020 and managed to evade authorities until recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

