Capture Magic Moments with OPPO's Innovative Reno15 Series

New Delhi, 13th January 2026: OPPO India has unveiled its latest Reno15 Series, targeting young travelers and photography enthusiasts. The series features three variants, each equipped with high-resolution cameras, intelligent AI capabilities, and a precision-engineered design inspired by natural elements.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, highlighted the brand's commitment to providing premium experiences focused on advanced imaging systems and intuitive AI. The Reno15 Series offers features like the groundbreaking HoloFusion Technology, enhancing the visual and tactile smartphone aesthetics.

With robust design elements and advanced camera functionalities, the Reno15 Series aims to enhance user creativity and productivity, offering tools for both photography enthusiasts and content creators to capture moments in vivid detail. It includes noteworthy features such as Studio-Quality Edits, enhanced video capabilities, and efficient battery performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)