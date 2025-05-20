Left Menu

Kerala Government Expands Investigations and Boosts Education

The Kerala government has extended the tenure of a judicial panel examining charges against central agencies in gold and dollar smuggling cases. Additionally, the cabinet approved a new model degree college in Wayanad under the RUSA project, which aims to enhance educational equity and access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:33 IST
Kerala Government Expands Investigations and Boosts Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government took significant steps on Tuesday as it extended the tenure of the judicial panel set up to scrutinize charges against central agencies concerning the gold and dollar smuggling incidents.

Chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet sanctioned a six-month extension of the Justice (Retd) V K Mohan Commission, which was established in 2021 to address claims of interference by central agencies in the investigations.

Meanwhile, a new model degree college is set to be developed in Wayanad under the RUSA initiative, with the college offering five programs on a site provided by the General Education Department, highlighting the state's commitment to improving educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025