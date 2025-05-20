Kerala Government Expands Investigations and Boosts Education

The Kerala government took significant steps on Tuesday as it extended the tenure of the judicial panel set up to scrutinize charges against central agencies concerning the gold and dollar smuggling incidents.

Chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet sanctioned a six-month extension of the Justice (Retd) V K Mohan Commission, which was established in 2021 to address claims of interference by central agencies in the investigations.

Meanwhile, a new model degree college is set to be developed in Wayanad under the RUSA initiative, with the college offering five programs on a site provided by the General Education Department, highlighting the state's commitment to improving educational infrastructure.

