Kerala Government Expands Investigations and Boosts Education
The Kerala government has extended the tenure of a judicial panel examining charges against central agencies in gold and dollar smuggling cases. Additionally, the cabinet approved a new model degree college in Wayanad under the RUSA project, which aims to enhance educational equity and access.
The Kerala government took significant steps on Tuesday as it extended the tenure of the judicial panel set up to scrutinize charges against central agencies concerning the gold and dollar smuggling incidents.
Chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet sanctioned a six-month extension of the Justice (Retd) V K Mohan Commission, which was established in 2021 to address claims of interference by central agencies in the investigations.
Meanwhile, a new model degree college is set to be developed in Wayanad under the RUSA initiative, with the college offering five programs on a site provided by the General Education Department, highlighting the state's commitment to improving educational infrastructure.
