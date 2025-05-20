India Urges Stronger BRICS Cooperation for Global Energy Security

On 19 May 2025, India took center stage at the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting hosted in Brasília under Brazil’s Presidency, as Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, led the Indian delegation. The high-level gathering marked a significant moment for the Global South as it sought to reinforce solidarity, cooperation, and innovation in addressing the global energy crisis.

Energy Security and Global South Cooperation

Delivering a powerful address, Shri Manohar Lal highlighted energy security as a foremost challenge confronting the world, especially for developing nations. Emphasizing the urgency to address economic volatility, environmental degradation, and inequitable access to resources, he called for deeper cooperation among BRICS nations. He praised Brazil’s theme—“Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”—for aptly capturing the essence of this year’s collaborative energy agenda.

He underscored that secure, affordable, and clean energy is critical for attaining global development goals, including those under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), which focuses on universal access to energy and clean cooking solutions.

India’s Clean Energy Leap: Achievements and Ambitions

Shri Manohar Lal presented India’s impressive trajectory in clean energy transformation, outlining a set of achievements and future goals that position the country as a global leader in energy transition:

Electricity Generation Expansion: India’s electricity capacity has surged by 90% over the last decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025, with plans to nearly double this to 900 GW by 2032.

Renewable Leadership: India has emerged as the third-largest producer of solar and wind energy globally.

Progress Toward NDCs: The nation is steadily progressing towards its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Ethanol Blending Milestone: India has achieved a 20% ethanol blending rate, contributing to biofuel advancement and emissions mitigation.

Grid and Transmission Innovations: Investments in smart grids, advanced metering, and the Green Energy Corridor have modernized the power infrastructure.

Future Technologies: Ambitious targets include generating 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 and scaling up green hydrogen initiatives.

Domestic Carbon Market: A newly launched Carbon Credit Market was also showcased, signaling India’s openness to international cooperation on emissions trading.

Driving Innovation and Inclusion

India’s commitment to energy efficiency was highlighted through landmark initiatives such as the Energy Conservation Sustainable Buildings Code, rooftop solar programs, and the promotion of energy-efficient appliances. The Union Minister also emphasized India’s leadership in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which plays a pivotal role in fostering cooperation in sustainable biofuels across developing economies.

Recognizing the transitional role of fossil fuels, especially for energy-starved regions, Shri Manohar Lal advocated for cleaner use through advanced technologies like coal gasification, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and green chemical solutions.

BRICS Ministerial Communiqué: Shared Goals and Cooperative Vision

The BRICS Energy Ministers jointly adopted a comprehensive communiqué, reflecting a unified vision for secure, inclusive, and sustainable energy systems. Key outcomes included:

Commitment to SDG 7: Reaffirmed efforts to provide universal electricity access and clean cooking while addressing energy poverty.

Support for Technological Neutrality: The Ministers upheld the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), encouraging each country to pursue its unique transition path.

Balanced Energy Mix: Acknowledging the ongoing relevance of fossil fuels, the focus remained on emissions reduction and cleaner technologies.

Open Energy Markets: A call was made for open, fair, and non-discriminatory international energy trade, with support for using local currencies in energy transactions.

Updated BRICS Energy Roadmap (2025–2030): This key document outlines pathways for expanded research cooperation, innovation sharing, and strategic policy alignment.

Financing the Energy Transition

The communiqué emphasized the need for concessional and low-cost financing from developed nations to support the Global South’s energy goals. The New Development Bank (NDB) was recognized as a crucial instrument, particularly through its role in promoting local currency financing for sustainable infrastructure.

Ministers also called for transparent and standardized approaches to carbon assessment and certification, ensuring mutual recognition of energy taxonomies and guidelines.

Invitation to India 2026: The Next Chapter for BRICS Energy

In a forward-looking gesture, Shri Manohar Lal invited all BRICS nations to participate in the next BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to be held in India in 2026. With India assuming the Chairship, this upcoming gathering is expected to further elevate the energy agenda of the Global South and consolidate BRICS' role in shaping the world’s energy future.

A Call for Global Unity in Energy Transformation

India’s powerful message at the Brasília meeting resonates with the broader aspirations of the Global South—to chart a path that is inclusive, technologically robust, and financially equitable. As the world grapples with climate change, energy access, and geopolitical volatility, India's vision of collaborative innovation and shared responsibility provides a model for global energy governance.

By blending ambition with pragmatism, and leadership with partnership, India reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for change in global energy cooperation.