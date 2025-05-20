Elusive Convict Nabbed by Delhi Police After Two-Year Manhunt

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a parole jumper, Mohammad Ali alias Suja, who was previously convicted in robbery and unnatural offence cases. The arrest occurred at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra, as confirmed by an official statement released on Tuesday.

Ali, originally from Khagaria district in Bihar, was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment in 2019. He was granted emergency parole for 90 days in October 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he failed to return upon its expiration, leading to a prolonged search effort.

In their operation, police tracked him to a factory in Pune, thanks to a well-placed tip-off. Living under a false identity, Ali frequently moved between Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to evade capture. During interrogation, he confessed to changing his appearance and contact details to avoid arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)