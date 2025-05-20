Shocking Executions in Mali Highlight Failures in Military Accountability

The advocacy group Human Rights Watch has accused Malian military personnel of carrying out 'apparent summary executions' of at least 22 individuals in the central Mopti region, a claim that has put the spotlight on the military junta's alleged atrocities.

The bodies of the victims, reportedly seized from a market in Diafarabé, were discovered in two mass graves by local families and leaders, fueling fears of unchecked violence in a region plagued by extremist attacks. Villagers describe the somber discovery and recount the tense environment following the incident.

Amid growing criticism, Human Rights Watch has demanded an independent investigation, expressing skepticism regarding the military's internal probe. The organization cites a troubling pattern of impunity for security forces, exacerbating tensions in the conflict-ridden nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)