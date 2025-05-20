Left Menu

Shocking Executions in Mali Highlight Failures in Military Accountability

Human Rights Watch alleges that Malian soldiers executed at least 22 individuals in Diafarabé, central Mali. The victims' bodies were found in mass graves, sparking calls for independent inquiry amid fears that military-led probes lack impartiality. The incident underscores ongoing issues of extrajudicial killings under Mali's military junta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

The advocacy group Human Rights Watch has accused Malian military personnel of carrying out 'apparent summary executions' of at least 22 individuals in the central Mopti region, a claim that has put the spotlight on the military junta's alleged atrocities.

The bodies of the victims, reportedly seized from a market in Diafarabé, were discovered in two mass graves by local families and leaders, fueling fears of unchecked violence in a region plagued by extremist attacks. Villagers describe the somber discovery and recount the tense environment following the incident.

Amid growing criticism, Human Rights Watch has demanded an independent investigation, expressing skepticism regarding the military's internal probe. The organization cites a troubling pattern of impunity for security forces, exacerbating tensions in the conflict-ridden nation.

