Harmeet Singh appointed full-time DGP of Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:48 IST
Assam Police Director General (in-charge) Harmeet Singh was appointed as the DGP of the state with immediate effect, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Home Department official said a notification was issued on Monday regarding this appointment.

The 1992-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer has been the in-charge DGP since February 1 after the state's previous police chief, GP Singh, moved to the CRPF as its director general.

Harmeet Singh is also holding the additional responsibility of director general of Civil Defence and commandant general of Home Guards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

