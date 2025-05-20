Bhubaneswar Court Delivers Life Sentences in Murder Case

In a significant judicial decision, a court in Bhubaneswar sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment on Tuesday for the murder of a man, a crime rooted in a longstanding family feud.

The victim, Sushant Nayak, a housekeeping staff member at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station, was brutally attacked near Unit-III in the early hours on May 24, 2023. According to the prosecution's case, the perpetrators pursued Nayak and hacked him to death.

Additional District Judge Bandana Kar presided over the case at Court-2, handing down not only life sentences but also imposing fines of Rs 25,000 on each convict. Failure to pay would extend their sentences by an additional year. This judgment followed the examination of extensive evidence, including 18 witnesses and 39 documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)