Indigenous Groups in Colombia's Sierra Nevada Face Extinction Threat

The United Nations human rights office in Colombia has sounded the alarm over the potential extinction of five Indigenous groups dwelling in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. These communities are facing existential threats due to the activities of armed groups competing for control over their territory, compounded by inadequate protection from the state.

In a recent statement, Scott Campbell, Colombia's representative for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted the ongoing crisis facing the Kogui, Wiwa, Kankuamo, Arhuaco, and Ette Naka groups. With a combined population of approximately 54,700, these communities face physical and cultural annihilation if urgent measures are not taken.

Addressing the dire situation, Campbell outlined the numerous challenges faced by these groups, including violent attacks, forced displacements, and interference in their traditional self-governance systems. He urged Colombia's government to offer more than military solutions, proposing enhanced access to healthcare, education, and employment as pathways to alleviating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)