Judge Clashes with Trump's Deportation Efforts Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge in Boston has ordered U.S. immigration authorities to keep a group of migrants intended for deportation to South Sudan in custody. This decision arises from allegations that the Trump administration violated a court order by deporting the migrants. The issue underscores ongoing legal tensions over immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 07:27 IST
In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has intervened to prevent a group of migrants from being deported to South Sudan. This comes amid claims that the Trump administration's actions violated a pre-existing court order. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy emphasized compliance, cautioning that failure could result in criminal contempt charges.

Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, insists migrants remain in U.S. custody until further hearings, challenging the Trump administration's broader deportation policies. The development highlights ongoing frictions between the judiciary and executive branches over immigration practices. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security faces various options to comply with the judge's mandate.

Murphy's order is part of a larger class action lawsuit aimed at ensuring due process for migrants potentially facing deportation. These proceedings underscore a broader legal struggle regarding immigration, with the U.S. Supreme Court also recently intervening in related matters, maintaining a block on certain deportations due to due process concerns.

