Left Menu

Builder's Nightmare: Fake Civic Officials Demand Rs 8 Lakh

Three individuals allegedly extorted money from a builder by impersonating civic officials and threatening action for illegal construction. They demanded Rs 8 lakh, but the builder initially paid Rs 20,000. A police case has been filed, and the accused are currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:24 IST
Builder's Nightmare: Fake Civic Officials Demand Rs 8 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of impersonation, three individuals have been accused of extorting money from a builder by posing as officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and Lokayukta's office. The alleged con artists threatened the builder with demolition of his project, claiming it was illegal.

The builder, based in Diva, was coerced into paying Rs 20,000 before approaching the Mumbra police on Monday. The accused reportedly demanded a total of Rs 8 lakh, warning of legal action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act if the sum was not paid.

A First Information Report has been registered against Prashant Kadam, Uday Bansode, and Amit Patil under sections related to extortion and impersonation. Authorities are actively searching for the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025