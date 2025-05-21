Builder's Nightmare: Fake Civic Officials Demand Rs 8 Lakh

In a shocking case of impersonation, three individuals have been accused of extorting money from a builder by posing as officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and Lokayukta's office. The alleged con artists threatened the builder with demolition of his project, claiming it was illegal.

The builder, based in Diva, was coerced into paying Rs 20,000 before approaching the Mumbra police on Monday. The accused reportedly demanded a total of Rs 8 lakh, warning of legal action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act if the sum was not paid.

A First Information Report has been registered against Prashant Kadam, Uday Bansode, and Amit Patil under sections related to extortion and impersonation. Authorities are actively searching for the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)