Areeb Majeed Claims Impersonation Plot Amidst Ongoing Trial

Areeb Majeed, facing trial in an ISIS-related case, has accused two individuals of impersonating Indian Army officers to manipulate his legal process. They allegedly dangled the prospect of having his case dismissed if he aided in a covert operation.

The special court underscored the gravity of these allegations, highlighting the potential for wrongful interference in justice proceedings. Consequently, it has demanded responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Kalyan police.

Majeed's application stated he was informed by his spouse about the duo's suspicious visit. Reacting promptly, he refused entry to the purported officers and reported them to authorities, leading to an investigation by Bazar Peth police station.