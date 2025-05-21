Trump's Miscalculation in Ukraine Talks Draws European Action

Germany's defense minister has commented on former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent efforts to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting Trump misjudged his leverage in the ongoing Ukraine peace talks. A recent phone call between the leaders resulted in no progress, prompting European nations to consider further actions.

Boris Pistorius, speaking to Deutschlandfunk, noted Trump's failed attempts to secure an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Putin, an endeavor now abandoned. The European Union is actively drafting its next round of sanctions against Russia in response to the stagnant negotiations.

As discussions continue through regular diplomatic avenues, it remains uncertain whether the United States will align itself with European measures. The international community watches closely as talks evolve, exploring coordinated responses to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)