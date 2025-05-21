Left Menu

Trump's Miscalculation in Ukraine Talks Draws European Action

Germany's defense minister stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump misjudged his leverage over Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call that stalled Ukraine peace negotiations. In response, Europe plans new sanctions against Russia, with ongoing discussions on whether the U.S. will join the measures.

Updated: 21-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:28 IST
Trump's Miscalculation in Ukraine Talks Draws European Action
Donald Trump

Germany's defense minister has commented on former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent efforts to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting Trump misjudged his leverage in the ongoing Ukraine peace talks. A recent phone call between the leaders resulted in no progress, prompting European nations to consider further actions.

Boris Pistorius, speaking to Deutschlandfunk, noted Trump's failed attempts to secure an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Putin, an endeavor now abandoned. The European Union is actively drafting its next round of sanctions against Russia in response to the stagnant negotiations.

As discussions continue through regular diplomatic avenues, it remains uncertain whether the United States will align itself with European measures. The international community watches closely as talks evolve, exploring coordinated responses to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

