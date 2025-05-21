Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Intoxicated Man Allegedly Kills Mother in Kerala

An 85-year-old woman named Omana was allegedly killed by her son Manikandan, who was under the influence of alcohol, in Thekkada, Kerala. Despite medical efforts, Omana succumbed to her injuries. Manikandan has been taken into police custody amid allegations of a brutal assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:49 IST
  • India

An alleged case of matricide has shocked the southern Kerala district, as police reported on Wednesday that an 85-year-old woman was killed by her son.

The deceased, known as Omana from Thekkada near Nedumangad, succumbed to her injuries after allegedly being assaulted by her intoxicated son, Manikandan, on Tuesday night.

Police sources revealed that the victim suffered multiple fractures and was in a critical state upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital. Authorities have detained Manikandan for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

