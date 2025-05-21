Left Menu

Corruption Probe Shakes Indonesian Textile Giant Sritex

Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto, president director of Indonesia's textile giant Sritex, has been arrested in a corruption probe related to a state bank loan. The company, which faced bankruptcy with a $1.6 billion debt, halted operations in March 2023, impacting 10,000 workers amid weak global fashion demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:57 IST
Corruption Probe Shakes Indonesian Textile Giant Sritex

Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto, the president director of bankrupt Indonesian textile firm Sritex, has been arrested amid a corruption investigation, local media revealed on Wednesday.

The arrest pertains to alleged irregularities in a state bank loan to Sritex, also known as PT Sri Rejeki Isman. Sritex, declared bankrupt last year, left $1.6 billion in unsettled debts. Attempts to secure external investors have been part of efforts to preserve the company's value.

The company's closure in March resulted in job uncertainty for 10,000 workers. Known for producing military uniforms and popular high-street brand clothing, Sritex has struggled due to cheaper fashion imports and low global demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025