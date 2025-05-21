Suspension and Outrage Follow Custodial Harassment Allegation

An assistant sub-inspector, Prasanna Kumar, has been suspended following allegations of custodial harassment involving a Dalit woman, according to sources from the Home Department.

The allegations pertain to R Bindhu, a domestic worker who accused Kumar of misbehaviour and ill-treatment while in custody related to a bogus theft case.

The suspension and subsequent oral enquiry highlight procedural lapses and misconduct, sparking public outrage and prompting government scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)