Left Menu

Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading the Charge in Kerala's Political Battle

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby announced that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will spearhead the LDF's campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections. Highlighting Vijayan's leadership in development, Baby emphasized the collective effort of all coalition leaders. Discussions on third-term rules remain open based on future political scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:26 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading the Charge in Kerala's Political Battle
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby has confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) electoral campaign in the impending Assembly elections in Kerala.

Addressing the media, Baby praised Vijayan for his groundbreaking developmental initiatives, explaining that it was only fitting for him to lead the political charge. He underscored the coalition nature of the LDF, noting that leaders from all constituent parties, including KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, will actively participate in the campaign.

Despite queries regarding possible amendments to the party's term rule to accommodate Vijayan for a third term if re-elected, Baby stated that the party would make future decisions based on the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026