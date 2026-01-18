Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading the Charge in Kerala's Political Battle

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby has confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) electoral campaign in the impending Assembly elections in Kerala.

Addressing the media, Baby praised Vijayan for his groundbreaking developmental initiatives, explaining that it was only fitting for him to lead the political charge. He underscored the coalition nature of the LDF, noting that leaders from all constituent parties, including KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, will actively participate in the campaign.

Despite queries regarding possible amendments to the party's term rule to accommodate Vijayan for a third term if re-elected, Baby stated that the party would make future decisions based on the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)