Pinarayi Vijayan: Leading the Charge in Kerala's Political Battle
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby announced that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will spearhead the LDF's campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections. Highlighting Vijayan's leadership in development, Baby emphasized the collective effort of all coalition leaders. Discussions on third-term rules remain open based on future political scenarios.
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby has confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) electoral campaign in the impending Assembly elections in Kerala.
Addressing the media, Baby praised Vijayan for his groundbreaking developmental initiatives, explaining that it was only fitting for him to lead the political charge. He underscored the coalition nature of the LDF, noting that leaders from all constituent parties, including KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, will actively participate in the campaign.
Despite queries regarding possible amendments to the party's term rule to accommodate Vijayan for a third term if re-elected, Baby stated that the party would make future decisions based on the political landscape.
