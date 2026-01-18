Political Rifts Deepen in Kerala: Satheesan vs. Natesan Showdown

In a recent political storm, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan clarified his stance, insisting he never labeled SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan as 'communal'. Satheesan's remarks followed sharp critiques directed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for honoring Natesan despite controversial comments recently made by the SNDP leader.

Satheesan maintained that his motivation was to prevent Natesan from being influenced by divisive forces as Kerala braces for elections. He accused both the CPI(M) and the BJP of orchestrating communal campaigns. His speech aimed at rallying support for unity under the Congress's secular banner.

This tension unfolded while Natesan accused Satheesan of being politically irrelevant, further accusing the Indian Union Muslim League of disrupting unity among key Hindu communities. Senior IUML leader P M A Salam dismissed Natesan's allegations, deeming them unworthy of a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)