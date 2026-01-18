Left Menu

Political Rifts Deepen in Kerala: Satheesan vs. Natesan Showdown

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan denied calling SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan 'communal' but criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for honoring Natesan despite communal remarks. Satheesan emphasized unity, criticized CPI(M) and BJP for divisive politics, and reaffirmed his secular stance amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:45 IST
Political Rifts Deepen in Kerala: Satheesan vs. Natesan Showdown
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political storm, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan clarified his stance, insisting he never labeled SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan as 'communal'. Satheesan's remarks followed sharp critiques directed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for honoring Natesan despite controversial comments recently made by the SNDP leader.

Satheesan maintained that his motivation was to prevent Natesan from being influenced by divisive forces as Kerala braces for elections. He accused both the CPI(M) and the BJP of orchestrating communal campaigns. His speech aimed at rallying support for unity under the Congress's secular banner.

This tension unfolded while Natesan accused Satheesan of being politically irrelevant, further accusing the Indian Union Muslim League of disrupting unity among key Hindu communities. Senior IUML leader P M A Salam dismissed Natesan's allegations, deeming them unworthy of a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026