ED Raids Cast Shadow on Karnataka Educational Institutions

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Institutions targeted include Sri Siddhartha Medical College and others. The reasons behind the searches remain undisclosed. Key political figures have reacted without sufficient information regarding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting thorough searches at specific educational institutions in Karnataka, reportedly linked to the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, according to official sources.

These searches are taking place at notable institutions such as Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology in Tumakuru, alongside Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Medical Sciences located on the Bengaluru outskirts.

The motives behind the ED's actions remain undisclosed. Chief Minister Siddarmaiah expressed a lack of information on the matter, whereas Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the raids due to incomplete information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

