ED Raids Cast Shadow on Karnataka Educational Institutions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting thorough searches at specific educational institutions in Karnataka, reportedly linked to the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, according to official sources.

These searches are taking place at notable institutions such as Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology in Tumakuru, alongside Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Medical Sciences located on the Bengaluru outskirts.

The motives behind the ED's actions remain undisclosed. Chief Minister Siddarmaiah expressed a lack of information on the matter, whereas Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the raids due to incomplete information.

