Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects

German police have apprehended five individuals linked to the far-right group 'Last Defence Wave,' which reportedly aimed to destabilize the democratic order through attacks on migrants and political figures. The arrests unearthed plans and past attempts of arson and attacks, intended to promote xenophobic ideologies.

Updated: 21-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:11 IST
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a decisive move against far-right extremism, German police have arrested five individuals alleged to be actively involved with the group 'Last Defence Wave,' responsible for plotting attacks aimed at undermining the country's democratic foundations.

The arrests, taking place early Wednesday across various locations in Germany, were accompanied by significant property searches, revealing disturbing plans of arson and violence targeting migrants and political opponents.

Federal prosecutors detailed that the group has been operational since at least April 2024, with some members already facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson, marking a significant step in curbing domestic terrorism fueled by radical ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

