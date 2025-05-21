Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects

In a decisive move against far-right extremism, German police have arrested five individuals alleged to be actively involved with the group 'Last Defence Wave,' responsible for plotting attacks aimed at undermining the country's democratic foundations.

The arrests, taking place early Wednesday across various locations in Germany, were accompanied by significant property searches, revealing disturbing plans of arson and violence targeting migrants and political opponents.

Federal prosecutors detailed that the group has been operational since at least April 2024, with some members already facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson, marking a significant step in curbing domestic terrorism fueled by radical ideologies.

