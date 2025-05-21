BJP MLA Munirathna Accused in Gang-Rape and Assault Case

Authorities have filed an FIR against BJP MLA Munirathna following serious allegations against him by a 40-year-old woman. She claims the MLA, alongside accomplices, gang-raped her, urinated on her face, and injected her with a lethal virus.

The FIR, lodged at RMC Yard police station, details how the woman, an alleged BJP worker, was taken to the MLA's office in Mathikere on June 11, 2023. It's reported that after arriving, she was stripped and raped despite her resistance, under threats to her son's life.

Additionally, the woman linked her diagnosis of an incurable virus with the earlier incident. She also claimed previous false cases were filed against her under the MLA's influence. The FIR cites multiple charges, but the MLA has not yet responded publically.

(With inputs from agencies.)