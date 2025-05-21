BJP MLA Munirathna Accused in Gang-Rape and Assault Case
An FIR involving BJP MLA Munirathna has been filed after a woman accused him of gang-rape, urinating on her, injecting her with a deadly virus, and threatening her family. Allegedly occurring at the MLA's office, the case has raised serious charges, including gangrape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.
Authorities have filed an FIR against BJP MLA Munirathna following serious allegations against him by a 40-year-old woman. She claims the MLA, alongside accomplices, gang-raped her, urinated on her face, and injected her with a lethal virus.
The FIR, lodged at RMC Yard police station, details how the woman, an alleged BJP worker, was taken to the MLA's office in Mathikere on June 11, 2023. It's reported that after arriving, she was stripped and raped despite her resistance, under threats to her son's life.
Additionally, the woman linked her diagnosis of an incurable virus with the earlier incident. She also claimed previous false cases were filed against her under the MLA's influence. The FIR cites multiple charges, but the MLA has not yet responded publically.
