Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Russian Semiconductor Plant

Ukrainian forces successfully targeted a Russian semiconductor plant in the Oryol region with a drone attack, causing a fire. The plant is crucial for producing missiles like Iskander and Kinzhal. The attack involved 10 drones, reaching their intended destination as confirmed by Ukrainian military sources.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military announced a bold strike on a semiconductor device plant located in Russia's Oryol region. This strategic attack utilized drone technology to target a facility vital for producing advanced missiles, including the Iskander and Kinzhal.

According to the military's statement on the Telegram platform, 10 drones were successfully deployed in the operation, achieving direct hits on the intended target area. This incursion resulted in a significant fire, highlighting the operational capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

This latest military action underscores the evolving tactics in warfare, where advanced technology like drones plays a critical role in disrupting key infrastructural assets of the adversary. Such developments continue to shape the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

