The Ukrainian military announced a bold strike on a semiconductor device plant located in Russia's Oryol region. This strategic attack utilized drone technology to target a facility vital for producing advanced missiles, including the Iskander and Kinzhal.

According to the military's statement on the Telegram platform, 10 drones were successfully deployed in the operation, achieving direct hits on the intended target area. This incursion resulted in a significant fire, highlighting the operational capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

This latest military action underscores the evolving tactics in warfare, where advanced technology like drones plays a critical role in disrupting key infrastructural assets of the adversary. Such developments continue to shape the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)