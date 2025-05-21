Left Menu

Tragic Collision Near Sodhakor Village Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident occurred near Sodhakor village when a bike collided with a pickup jeep. The crash resulted in the deaths of Mehtab Singh and his young nephew, Laxman Singh. The jeep driver, although helping the injured, faces legal consequences as police investigate the cause further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:11 IST
Tragic Collision Near Sodhakor Village Claims Two Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded near Sodhakor village under Lathi police station limits on Monday night, leading to the death of two individuals. Mehtab Singh, 34, and his eight-year-old nephew, Laxman Singh, lost their lives when their bike collided with a pickup jeep.

The impact was fatal for Mehtab Singh, who died on the spot, while young Laxman succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Despite the grim situation, the jeep driver sought to assist by transporting the injured nephew for medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies have taken swift action by seizing the jeep and registering a case against the driver. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

