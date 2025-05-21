Controversial Arrest: Ashoka Professor Granted Interim Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday approved interim bail for Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was detained over contentious social media content related to Operation Sindoor. However, the apex court did not halt the ongoing investigation against him.

A panel comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh instructed the Haryana police chief to assemble a three-member special investigation team (SIT) within 24 hours. Leading the team will be an inspector general, accompanied by a woman officer of superintendent rank, both selected from outside Haryana's police service.

The bench scrutinized Mahmudabad's language choice, highlighting that his expression could intentionally cause distress and were unnecessary. Despite the debate over freedom of speech, judges urged for respectful discourse, emphasizing unity while probing allegations of 'dog whistling' legal parlance in his comments.

